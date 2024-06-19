Denise Richards is making a comeback to reality TV with her family in a new comedic docuseries set to premiere in 2025. The show, titled Denise Richards and the Wild Things, will give viewers an inside look at the actress and her loved ones.

Richards, known for her roles in movies like Starship Troopers, previously had her own reality series titled Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which aired from 2008 to 2009. She also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

The actress expressed her excitement about the new show, stating, “My family and I are thrilled to return home to E! Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle.” She emphasized the fun, love, and unpredictability in their lives and can’t wait for the audience to join them on this new adventure.

Richards has three daughters, Sami, Lola, and Eloise, whom she adopted in 2013. She married Aaron Phypers in 2018, who later adopted Eloise the following year. The family dynamic and their day-to-day lives will be showcased in the upcoming reality series.

The announcement of Denise Richards’ show comes shortly after TLC revealed a new celebrity family reality series featuring Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children. This trend of celebrity family shows has gained popularity with series like The Family Stallone and past shows like The Osbournes and Gene Simmons Family Jewels.

Despite her reality TV ventures, Richards has continued to work in the entertainment industry, starring in multiple movies and making appearances on TV shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and Paper Empire.

The Richards family reality show promises to be a mix of humor, heartwarming moments, and the everyday chaos of a celebrity family. Fans can look forward to getting an inside look at Denise Richards and her loved ones when the show premieres in 2025.