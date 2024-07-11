Travis Kelce recently shared some insight into the cost of Taylor Swift’s suite at the 2024 Super Bowl, and it’s quite eye-opening. In a clip from Netflix’s docuseries Receiver, Kelce can be seen discussing the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII with George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce jokingly mentioned the hefty price tag of $3 million for a suite, leading fans to speculate that he may have footed the bill for Swift and her friends, including Blake Lively and Ice Spice, along with his own family.

While Kelce did not explicitly confirm paying for the suite, rumors circulated that he may have covered the expenses. The relationship between Kelce and Swift has been a topic of interest, with the couple sharing sweet moments after the Super Bowl victory and Kelce supporting Swift throughout her Eras Tour shows.

Sources close to the couple have hinted at a potential engagement in the near future, citing their strong bond and love for each other. As Kelce and Swift continue to showcase their relationship publicly, fans are eagerly awaiting any news of a possible proposal. The couple’s journey together has captured the hearts of many, and their story is one to watch as it unfolds.