Disney’s ‘Moana’ is set to make a splash in theaters on July 10, 2026, with a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated film. The cast of the upcoming movie has been revealed, with Catherine Laga‘aia set to take on the lead role of Moana, the adventurous teenager who embarks on a daring mission to save her people.

Laga‘aia, a 17-year-old from Sydney, Australia, expressed her excitement at portraying the character of Moana, citing her own Pacific Island heritage as a source of inspiration. Joining her in the cast are John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the character of Maui in the original animated film, will be reprising his role in the live-action version. Director Thomas Kail, known for his work on Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ and Disney’s ‘Grease Live,’ expressed his enthusiasm for the talented cast assembled for the film.

The production of ‘Moana’ will celebrate the islands, communities, and traditions of Pacific Islanders, bringing the story of a young woman determined to forge her own path to life on the big screen. The film is being produced by a team that includes Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Beau Flynn, with Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller on board as writers.

As filming for ‘Moana’ kicks off this summer, audiences can look forward to a spectacular adventure that pays tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the Pacific Islands. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated live-action adaptation of a Disney classic.