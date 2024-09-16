Tito Jackson, the legendary member of the Jackson 5, passed away at the age of 70 in September 2024. While the official cause of his death is still unknown, fans are mourning the loss of the beloved musician and remembering his contributions to the music industry. Tito’s sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ, confirmed the news of their father’s passing in a heartfelt statement, expressing their shock and sadness at the sudden loss of their beloved father.

Tito Jackson, born in Gary, Indiana, was a key figure in the success of the Jackson 5, a group that achieved international fame with hits like “ABC” and “I Want You Back.” Tito’s sons, who formed the band 3T, shared their deep sorrow at the loss of their father in an Instagram post, describing him as an incredible man who cared deeply for others. Known to many as “Tito Jackson” from the iconic Jackson 5, he was also affectionately referred to as “Coach Tito” and “Poppa T” by those closest to him. The legacy of Tito Jackson will undoubtedly live on through his music and the memories shared by his loved ones.

Tragically, Tito’s life was marked by another devastating loss when his ex-wife, Delores Martes Jackson, passed away in 1994. Delores, also known as “Dee Dee,” was a constant source of support for Tito during their marriage, and her untimely death shook the Jackson family to its core. Initially ruled as accidental, Dee Dee’s death was later reclassified as a murder, casting a shadow of suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her tragic end.

Delores Martes Jackson, affectionately known as “Dee Dee,” was a vital presence in Tito’s life from their early days at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. Their love story began in their teenage years, culminating in a marriage that produced three sons: Taj, Taryll, and TJ. Tito fondly recalled Dee Dee’s outgoing nature and warm personality, reminiscing about the time she surprised him with a birthday kiss during their courtship. Despite her vivacious spirit, Dee Dee was also a devoted mother who prioritized her children’s well-being while Tito pursued his music career.

In the aftermath of her divorce from Tito, Dee Dee found solace in a new relationship with Don Bohana, whom she began dating in 1993. Tragically, her life was cut short in August 1994 at the age of 39, when Don called 911 to report her drowning. However, suspicions arose within the Jackson family regarding the circumstances of Dee Dee’s death, leading to a legal battle that culminated in Don’s conviction for second-degree murder in 1998. Tito and his sons grappled with the devastating loss of Dee Dee, describing her passing as one of the darkest moments in their lives.

Despite the turmoil surrounding Dee Dee’s death, Tito remained steadfast in his commitment to raising their three sons and preserving their mother’s memory. The Jackson family’s resilience in the face of tragedy was a testament to their enduring bond and shared love for Dee Dee. Tito, who never remarried after his divorce from Dee Dee, chose to keep his personal life private, focusing on his music career and the well-being of his family.

In conclusion, the legacy of Tito Jackson and the enduring memory of his late wife, Delores “Dee Dee” Jackson, continue to resonate with fans and loved ones alike. Their story is one of love, loss, and resilience, a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. As we honor the memory of Tito and Dee Dee, may we remember their legacy with love and compassion, cherishing the moments they shared and the impact they made on the world.