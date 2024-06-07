The LGBTQ Influencers in Falling In Reverse’s New Pride Month Video

As Pride Month kicks off, Falling in Reverse has released a new music video for their song “All My Life” featuring Jelly Roll. The video includes appearances from LGBTQ influencers Blair White and Gabbi Tuft, marking a significant inclusion of the LGBTQ community in the band’s latest project.

Blair White, a prominent transgender social media personality, is featured in the video as the sheriff who engages in a card game with lead singer Ronnie Radke. Gabbi Tuft, the WWE’s first transgender star, also makes an appearance in the video as a fierce entertainer involved in a bar fight.

Other notable LGBTQ figures in the video include Jelly Roll’s wife Bunny XO as the sheriff’s deputy, pro wrestler Saraya as the bartender, wrestler Zac Zodiac as one of the cowboys, and Epitaph Records owner Brett Gurewitz as one of the antagonists.

This diverse cast of LGBTQ influencers adds a new layer of inclusivity and representation to Falling in Reverse’s music video, signaling a positive step towards greater diversity and acceptance in the music industry during Pride Month and beyond.