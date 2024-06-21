Taylor Swift’s London concert on Friday, June 21, was a special event for the Kelce family. NFL star Travis Kelce was seen entering the VIP tent at Wembley Stadium with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, before the show started. The trio was also spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans and greeting Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and mom, Andrea Swift.

This was the first time Jason and Kylie attended one of Taylor’s concerts, while Travis has been to several shows around the world. The couple’s three young daughters did not join them at the event. Travis met Taylor’s family last year during one of the Chiefs’ playoffs games, where he made headlines for celebrating a touchdown shirtless and chugging a beer.

In an interview on Today, Kylie expressed her happiness for Travis and Taylor’s relationship, saying that as long as Travis is happy, they are happy as well. She mentioned that it has been a joy to support Travis both on and off the field and to witness his romance with Taylor.

Jason also spoke about his brother’s relationship, acknowledging that Travis’s life has changed significantly since he started dating Taylor last summer. He mentioned that the level of fame and attention that comes with dating a music icon like Taylor has been eye-opening for him and Kylie. Despite the increased spotlight, Travis remains grounded and values the support of his family and friends.

Travis Kelce’s presence at Taylor Swift’s concert in London showcased the strong bond between the Kelce brothers and their support for each other’s endeavors. The exchange of friendship bracelets with fans added a personal touch to the event, highlighting the connection between the artists and their audience. The family-oriented atmosphere at the concert reflected the values of loyalty and togetherness that are important to both the Kelce family and Taylor Swift.