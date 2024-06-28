Hey there, folks! I’m Kelsey, your go-to person for all things pop culture from Yahoo Entertainment, and I’m here to give you the lowdown on what’s hot and happening. This week, my awesome colleagues have shared some exciting upcoming releases in the world of entertainment. Let me share some of my personal favorites with you.

If you’re looking for something to watch, consider checking out “I Am: Celine Dion” on Prime Video. This documentary sheds light on the iconic singer’s resilience as she copes with stiff-person syndrome. Despite facing challenges, Dion’s love for her fans shines through in this heartfelt film.

For those interested in politics, don’t miss the first presidential debate airing on CNN on June 27. Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go head-to-head in a heated discussion moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Keep an eye out for behind-the-scenes coverage from reporter Dylan Stableford on the Yahoo News live blog.

If you’re a fan of Westerns, be sure to catch “Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1” in theaters on June 28. This film, spearheaded by Kevin Costner, promises to be an epic adventure that Costner hopes will entertain audiences.

Looking for some action-packed fun? “Thelma” is now playing in theaters, featuring the talented June Squibb in her first leading role. Watch as Squibb’s character takes on a thrilling quest to reclaim her money after falling victim to a phone scam.

In the world of TV series, get ready for the highly anticipated third season of “The Bear” streaming on Hulu starting June 26. Follow the story of a chef returning home to run his brother’s restaurant, bringing a mix of comedy and drama to the table.

I can’t wait to dive into these exciting releases, and I hope you’re just as thrilled about them as I am. Stay tuned for more recommendations from us next week. Have any other entertainment highlights caught your eye? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Let’s keep the conversation going!