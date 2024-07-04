Renowned DJ Kenny Allstar, known for his passion for rap and hip-hop music, has been making waves across the UK. Recently, he was featured in a new show highlighting four of the UK’s hottest rappers, shedding light on the stories behind their fame.

Kenny Allstar, the host of the BBC Radio 1Xtra Rap Show, is the face of the docu-series Living Lyrics, which airs on My5. In this four-part series, each artist performs two iconic sets followed by an in-depth interview with Kenny. As a champion for Black music, Kenny emphasizes the importance of the show and why viewers should tune in.

According to Kenny, the unique conversations he has with the artists set this show apart from others. While established presenters could have hosted Living Lyrics, Kenny’s connection with the artists brings out a different side of them. Viewers can witness the best aspects of each artist, showcasing their talent and artistry.

Kenny also discusses the impact of TikTok on rap music, noting how artists can gain overnight success through the platform. He highlights the changing landscape of the music industry, where artists now need to adapt to new trends and formats to capture audience attention. Despite the emphasis on short-form content, Kenny acknowledges that talented artists like Dave, Stormzy, and Central Cee find a balance between creativity and commercial success.

In the docu-series, Kenny delves into the lives of rappers like Mist and Headie One. He shares a close relationship with Headie One, having been there from the beginning of his career. Kenny sees it as his responsibility to portray these artists in a positive light and showcase their journey in the rap world.

As the host of the Radio 1 Rap Show, Kenny took over the prestigious Saturday night slot in 2023. He views his role as a way to uplift others and contribute to the success of UK rap artists. Kenny’s ultimate goal is to leave a positive impact on people’s lives and help artists achieve financial success in the music industry.

Reflecting on his legacy, Kenny hopes to be remembered as someone who opened doors for artists and changed perspectives in the music industry. Through his platforms and shows like Living Lyrics, Kenny aims to support emerging talents and elevate the UK rap scene. Living Lyrics is now available for streaming on My5, offering viewers a glimpse into the lives and artistry of talented rappers like Headie One.