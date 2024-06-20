Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have noticed a significant impact on their podcast, “New Heights,” thanks to the influence of Taylor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties. The NFL brothers discussed this phenomenon during the Cannes Lions festival, where they highlighted how their connection to Taylor Swift has attracted a whole new audience to their podcast.

Travis Kelce, a Super Bowl champion at 34, mentioned that many of their new listeners are unfamiliar with football and its rules. He expressed the need to simplify their discussions to make them accessible to a broader audience, including those who may not be well-versed in football terminology. Jason Kelce, 36, emphasized that he appreciates how the podcast is engaging more girls in a sport that previously may not have piqued their interest, as well as bringing fathers and daughters closer together.

The Kelce brothers have been actively responding to feedback from their viewers to maintain engagement and cater to the preferences of their expanding demographic. Since Travis went public with his relationship with Taylor Swift in September 2023, the popularity of the “New Heights” podcast has soared, drawing in more listeners due to the celebrity connection.

In addition to discussing football, the Kelces often mention Taylor Swift on their podcast, injecting humor and anticipation into their conversations. Jason playfully predicted that Travis might win a Kids Choice Award due to his association with Swift, joking about the overwhelming support he would receive from younger fans.

While the Kelces were enjoying their time at Cannes, Taylor Swift was busy with her Eras Tour in the UK, showcasing her talent and stage presence to her devoted fans. Travis and Swift recently spent a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy, where they were photographed sharing intimate moments during a boat ride on the picturesque lake and enjoying a dinner at a luxurious hotel.

The Kelce brothers’ experience with the Taylor Swift effect underscores the power of celebrity influence in expanding one’s audience and creating new connections. By embracing the feedback from their viewers and adapting their content to cater to a diverse demographic, Travis and Jason Kelce have successfully navigated the evolving landscape of podcasting in the digital age. As they continue to engage with their loyal listeners and attract new fans, the impact of the Taylor Swift effect on their careers remains a testament to the enduring appeal of pop culture and sports entertainment.