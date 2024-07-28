Marvel has made a big announcement by revealing the official title and first footage of The Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie, set to release on July 25, 2025, will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach as Ben Grimm.

Marvel president Kevin Feige first announced the film in 2022, and after some delays, more details have emerged at Comic-Con 2024. The movie will be titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps and will be set in a “retrofuturistic” New York in the 1960s. Director Matt Shakman shared that the film aims to be rooted in the comics while also reflecting real-life experiences.

The cast members are excited to bring this iconic team to life on the big screen. Pedro Pascal, known for his role in The Last of Us, will play Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby, from The Crown and Mission: Impossible, will portray the Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn, famous for his role in Stranger Things, will be the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach from The Bear will return to the MCU as The Thing.

In addition to the main cast, Julia Garner will join the team as Shalla-Bal, aka Silver Surfer, while Ralph Ineson will play the destructive Galactus. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, and Paul Walter Hauser have also been cast in undisclosed roles, adding more star power to the film.

Although plot details are scarce, Kevin Feige confirmed that The Fantastic Four will not be part of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, it will be a period piece set in the 1960s, potentially in an alternate universe. The movie will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU, which will conclude with two new Avengers films: Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Production is set to begin in London in late July 2024, with a release date scheduled for July 25, 2025. Fans can expect to see a fresh take on the beloved superhero team, with a talented cast and creative team bringing the Fantastic Four to life in a new and exciting way. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated Marvel movie!