Marvel has recently made a big announcement regarding the cast of The Fantastic Four movie. The famous quartet, consisting of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, will be portrayed by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach, respectively. This news was shared by Marvel in a post celebrating Valentine’s Day, with a cute illustration of the team. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

In addition to the main cast, Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, and Paul Walter Hauser have also joined The Fantastic Four, although details about their roles have not been disclosed yet. Moreover, Julia Garner will play the role of Shalla-Bal, also known as Silver Surfer, while Ralph Ineson will portray the character of Galactus.

Regarding the plot of the movie, not much information has been revealed so far. However, Marvel president Kevin Feige mentioned that The Fantastic Four will be a period piece set in the 1960s, taking place in an alternate universe. This decision sets the film apart from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The production of The Fantastic Four is scheduled to begin in London in late July 2024. The movie will mark the beginning of MCU’s Phase 6, which will conclude with two new Avengers films: Avengers 5 (formerly titled The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars. This phase is said to end the Multiverse Saga, setting the stage for exciting new adventures in the Marvel universe.

As the release date approaches, fans can expect to learn more about the storyline, characters, and behind-the-scenes details of this highly anticipated film.