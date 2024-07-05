Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes shocked fans when they announced their split earlier this year. They had been a well-known TV couple, working together on various shows, leading fans to feel like they knew them personally. However, since their separation, things have taken a sour turn, especially over Eamonn’s rumored relationship with relationship expert Katie Alexander.

The split has caused a rift in the showbiz world, with camps forming on both sides. Friends and colleagues are feeling pressured to choose sides, with some supporting Ruth and others supporting Eamonn. This situation is not uncommon in divorces, as friends often feel compelled to show their support for one side or the other. This division among friends can make the situation even more challenging for the couple going through the breakup.

Eamonn has been portraying himself as living a miserable life in a small flat, but in reality, he is in a luxury apartment on a plush private estate. He has found comfort in his friendship with Katie Alexander, who is 22 years his junior. However, Ruth reportedly feels blindsided by their close bond and is said to be hurt by the public nature of Eamonn’s new relationship.

On the other hand, Ruth has been surrounded by a supportive group of friends, including A Place In The Sun presenter Lucy Alexander, Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan, and celebrity make-up artist Lisa Armstrong. These women have been providing Ruth with the emotional support she needs during this difficult time. Ruth’s friendship with Rylan Clark has also been a source of comfort, as he is determined to help her navigate through the breakup.

Rylan, who considers Ruth and Eamonn to be like his parents, is keen on reminding Ruth to enjoy life and have fun amidst the challenges she is facing. While he doesn’t want to take sides, he is committed to supporting Ruth and being there for her. Their close bond and shared experiences have made Rylan a valuable source of support for Ruth during this tough period.

In the midst of their separation, Ruth and Eamonn are navigating a complex web of emotions and relationships. The support they receive from their friends and colleagues plays a crucial role in helping them cope with the fallout of their split. As they both move forward in their lives, having a strong support system will be essential in helping them heal and navigate this challenging time.