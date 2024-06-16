In Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies (2023), the character Yashoda, played by Geeta Agrawal Sharma, shares a heartwarming moment with her daughter-in-law Jaya, where she expresses how she stopped making her favorite dish after marriage because her husband didn’t like it. This simple exchange sheds light on how women’s preferences were often overlooked in the past. This scenario is not unique to Yashoda, as many women, both in rural and urban settings, have faced similar dilemmas.

Looking back at the history of Bollywood, we see a shift in the portrayal of women over the years. While earlier films often depicted women in stereotypical roles like devoted mothers, wives, or love interests, there have been instances of groundbreaking characters like Nargis Dutt’s Mother India and the bold Rosie from Guide. However, these instances were few and far between, with female characters mostly relegated to supporting roles or love interests.

Dr. Shoma A. Chatterji, an Indian film scholar, points out that until the 1990s, mainstream Bollywood focused on showcasing the beauty of the leading lady and her romantic relationships. Films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge highlighted traditional family values and the quest for love, often overshadowing the woman’s individuality. Even in movies like Chandni, the focus remained on the woman’s pursuit of love rather than her personal achievements.

The turning point came with the 21st century, as new-age filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, and Gauri Shinde started creating women-centric narratives. Films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Raazi, and English Vinglish offered refreshing perspectives on women’s lives and choices. These movies explored themes of motherhood, self-discovery, and empowerment, showcasing women as multi-dimensional characters with agency.

Characters like Piku from Shoojit Sircar’s film and Amrita from Anurag Kashyap’s Thappad challenged traditional gender roles and stereotypes. Piku’s assertion of her independence and identity, and Amrita’s realization of her suppressed desires, reflect a shift towards more nuanced and realistic portrayals of women on screen.

Despite these positive changes, female characters in Bollywood continue to face judgment and scrutiny from audiences. Strong, independent women are often labeled as negative or grey characters, reinforcing patriarchal norms. Films like Laadla and Astitva showcase the struggles of women who defy societal expectations and face backlash for their choices.

However, there is hope for a more inclusive and empowering portrayal of women in Bollywood. Recent films like Queen and English Vinglish celebrate women’s self-love and resilience, emphasizing that validation comes from within. Writers like Siddharth and Garima emphasize the importance of telling diverse and empowering stories that challenge existing norms and inspire social change.

Overall, the evolution of feminism in Bollywood reflects a gradual but significant shift towards more authentic and empowering representations of women. As filmmakers and audiences continue to embrace diverse narratives and perspectives, the future looks promising for female characters in Indian cinema.