David Walliams Book Show Coming to New Zealand!

TEG Dainty and The Entertainment Lab are thrilled to announce the arrival of David Walliams and his popular children’s entertainment show to New Zealand this September and October. The renowned author and comedian will be performing The David Walliams Book Show in various cities across the country.

The show, a one-man performance by David Walliams, features hilarious stories from his childhood, insights into the inspiration behind his famous book characters, amusing extracts from his books, and even some funny fan letters. It promises to be a delightful experience for kids, parents, and grandparents alike.

David Walliams, known for his best-selling books and captivating storytelling, has revolutionized children’s reading since the release of his first novel, “The Boy in the Dress,” in 2008. With over 40 books to his name, including recent titles like “Astrochimp,” Walliams’ live performances bring his imaginative tales to life in a fun and engaging way.

Having spent a significant amount of time on the bestseller lists and with global sales exceeding 56 million copies, David Walliams is a beloved figure in the world of children’s entertainment. His upcoming show in New Zealand is part of a larger tour that includes his highly anticipated comedy tour, “An Audience With David Walliams.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the comedic genius of David Walliams live on stage! Tickets for The David Walliams Book Show go on sale on June 14th. Visit the official website for more information and to secure your spot at the show.

