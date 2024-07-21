As Strictly Come Dancing nears its 20th anniversary, the BBC show is facing a significant crisis. In the past six months, two professional dancers have left the show due to bullying allegations. A third dancer is now under investigation, and even judge Anton Du Beke is facing criticism from The Sun. This has made it difficult for the show to attract female contestants for the upcoming series.

The Giovanni Scandal

Giovanni Pernice, an Italian professional dancer, left the show after complaints from three former partners. His partnership with actress Amanda Abbington ended abruptly, with Amanda later being diagnosed with PTSD, which she attributed to Giovanni’s behavior. Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh also filed complaints against him, leading to more complainants coming forward and lawyers getting involved.

To help restore faith in the show, fan favorite Aljaz Skorjanec has been brought back for the 20th-anniversary celebration. Graziano Di Prima was sacked after footage of him kicking and spitting at his partner, Zara McDermott, surfaced. Strictly has implemented new rules to ensure the safety and well-being of contestants during rehearsals.

Nadiya Bychkova, another professional dancer, has reportedly met with BBC bosses to address her concerns. The show is facing difficulties signing up female celebrities for the new series, despite it being a flagship show. This crisis has led to a series of crisis meetings at the BBC as they work to secure contestants for the upcoming season.

In light of these challenges, Strictly bosses have announced drastic safety measures to protect future contestants. The upcoming series’ lineup is being kept under wraps as the show navigates these turbulent times. Despite the setbacks, efforts are being made to ensure the show’s integrity and safety moving forward.