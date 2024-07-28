Coronation Street fans were delighted to hear the news that Sean Wilson will be returning to reprise his role as Martin Platt in the popular ITV soap. Wilson, who played Martin for 20 years from 1985 to 2005, left the show to pursue a career as a cheese-maker.

In his upcoming return, Martin will be part of Helen Worth’s exit storyline as Gail Platt. It has been confirmed that Martin’s son, David Platt, played by Jack P. Shepherd, will be shocked to find his dad back in Weatherfield and will be suspicious of his motives.

Lisa George, who plays Beth Sutherland on the show, has a connection to Martin Platt as well. Before landing the role of Beth, Lisa appeared in Corrie in two other roles. She played an unnamed nurse colleague of Martin Platt back in 1997 and also portrayed a Family Liaison Officer in 2005.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Martin’s return to the cobbles and are curious to see how his presence will affect the Platt family. Martin’s sudden appearance will no doubt throw a spanner into the heart of the family dynamics, and viewers can expect to see some dramatic twists and turns in the storyline.

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8pm. Stay tuned to see how Martin’s return will shake up the lives of the residents of Weatherfield and what role he will play in Gail Platt’s exit from the street. Don’t miss out on the drama and intrigue that awaits in the coming episodes of this beloved soap opera.