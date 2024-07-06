Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the decision to leave the royal family in 2020 in hopes of starting a new chapter in their lives. However, according to a source, they are realizing that life on their own is not as easy as they initially thought. The couple was initially relieved to cut ties with the royal family and start fresh in America, but now they may be regretting their decision as they are running out of time to reestablish their royal standing.

Meghan, who had experience working and struggling before meeting Harry, had connections in Hollywood which made the transition a bit easier for her. On the other hand, Harry had never experienced living in the real world and had relied on the royal family for everything. The couple, who now reside in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, have been working on various projects since leaving the royal life, including a docuseries on Netflix.

Despite facing challenges such as the cancellation of their Spotify contract and potential loss of their Netflix deal, Meghan is determined to build a successful commercial enterprise in Hollywood. However, with their current setbacks, the couple is at risk of losing their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract as the company expected more from them. The future remains uncertain for Meghan and Harry as they navigate their way through the entertainment industry.

It seems like the couple is determined to make their mark in Tinseltown, but only time will tell if they can overcome the obstacles they are facing in their pursuit of success. Stay tuned for more updates on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they continue on their journey outside of the royal family.