Amazon Prime’s hit series The Boys has always been known for pushing the boundaries with its graphic content, but the latest episode of season 4 has sparked controversy among fans. In episode 6, titled ‘Dirty Business,’ viewers were taken on a wild ride filled with violence, sex, and gore that left many feeling uncomfortable.

The episode centers around an exclusive party for the right-wing political elite, where Hughie Campbell is asked to go undercover as a Supe called Webweaver. However, things take a dark turn when he is led into an underground sex dungeon by the sadomasochistic billionaire Tek Knight. The scenes that follow are disturbing and unsettling, with Tek Knight threatening to harm Hughie in unimaginable ways.

After the episode aired, fans took to social media to express their shock and discomfort with the graphic content. Many felt that the scenes involving Hughie were too intense and unnecessary, especially coming right after the death of his father in a previous episode.

Despite the backlash, some viewers praised the actors for their performances in the difficult scenes and commended the show for not shying away from controversial topics. However, the general consensus seems to be that the episode may have gone too far in its portrayal of violence and sexual content.

As the show moves forward, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode, titled ‘The Insider,’ which is set to air on Amazon Prime Video on July 11, 2024. It remains to be seen how the creators will address the backlash and whether they will continue to push the boundaries with their storytelling.