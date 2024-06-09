New Season of “The Boys” Set to Premiere with Exciting Images

Homelander (Antony Starr), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and other characters are ready to wreak havoc in the never-before-seen images from the first three episodes of the fourth season of “The Boys”, set to premiere on Prime Video next Thursday (June 13th).

The series provides a satirical take on what happens when superheroes, as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their powers instead of using them for good.

In the upcoming episodes, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) poses a significant threat as she gains the support of Homelander and gets closer to the White House.

The cast, including names like Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Jessie T. Usher Jr., alongside Starr, Urban, and Doumit, promises an exciting season ahead.

It’s worth noting that the fifth season has already been confirmed, as announced by Prime Video last month. Additionally, the second season of the spin-off “Gen V” is also in the works.

