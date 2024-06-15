Streaming services like Netflix often produce content based on true stories, but this can sometimes lead to legal issues. A recent example is the case of Fiona Harvey, who claims she is the real-life inspiration behind a character in the limited TV series Baby Reindeer. She is suing Netflix for damages, alleging that she has been harassed due to her portrayal in the show. Legal experts point out the complexities of such cases, especially when individuals self-identify as the inspiration for a character.

Another instance is the lawsuit filed by former Vanity Fair staffer Rachel DeLoache Williams against Netflix over her portrayal in the series Inventing Anna. Williams claims she was falsely depicted as “unethical” and “greedy” in the show. The use of a real person’s name in a fictional portrayal can lead to legal repercussions, as seen in this case.

Similarly, the miniseries When They See Us faced legal trouble when former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein sued Netflix and director Ava DuVernay over her portrayal in the show. Fairstein alleged she was depicted as a “racist, unethical villain.” The case was settled outside of court, with Netflix making a donation to a social justice organization.

Even fictional shows like The Queen’s Gambit can run into legal issues, as seen in the case of Georgian chess master Nona Gaprindashvili suing Netflix over a line in the show’s finale. Gaprindashvili claimed the line was sexist and belittling, seeking damages as a result.

These cases highlight the challenges of creating content based on true stories and the legal implications that can arise. While audiences enjoy true stories, creators must navigate the line between fact and fiction carefully to avoid legal consequences. The question of whether a reasonable person could identify a real person with a fictional portrayal remains a key issue in such cases. As streaming services continue to produce content based on true stories, these legal challenges are likely to persist.