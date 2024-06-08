The Black Keys Fire Managers After Cancelling North American Tour

Following the unexpected cancellation of their North American tour, The Black Keys have shocked the industry by parting ways with their managers.

The Black Keys recently left their fans in disbelief when they quietly canceled all dates of the International Players Tour, which was scheduled to take place in North America. This decision, which caught many off guard, involved the cancellation of 31 arena shows in the United States and Canada, where Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were set to perform songs from their latest album, “Ohio Players”.

In a surprising turn of events, The Black Keys terminated their working relationship with their managers, Irving Azoff (former CEO of Ticketmaster) and Steve Moir from Full Stop Management, shortly after the tour cancellation made headlines in the music industry. The separation was confirmed by Billboard, with a representative of Azoff stating that the split with Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach was amicable.

The duo had started working with Steve Moir and Irving Azoff of Full Stop Management in 2021, after being represented by John Peets for a considerable period. Since then, The Black Keys have released three albums: “Delta Kream”, “Dropout Boogie”, and “Ohio Players”, and had been touring internationally, including a return to Mexico for the Corona Capital festival in 2023.

Despite the controversy surrounding the tour cancellation, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have not provided a clear explanation for their decision. They did, however, release a statement on social media assuring fans that they were working on rescheduling the dates to deliver an exciting and intimate concert experience.

The Black Keys join a growing list of artists who have abruptly canceled their tours. The New York Times highlighted the trend, mentioning artists like Jennifer Lopez, who also had to cancel shows unexpectedly. J-Lo cited a desire to spend more time with her family as the reason for her decision.

The music industry is left wondering about the sudden wave of tour cancellations by high-profile artists. The unexpected moves by The Black Keys and others have raised questions about the underlying causes.