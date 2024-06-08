“The Big Bang Theory” Episode “Willkommen in der Donnerkuppel” Airs on Pro7 Today

“The Big Bang Theory” Today on TV and Livestream with “Welcome to the Thunderdome”

The institute demands that Sheldon work together with his rival Barry Kripke. Sheldon believes Kripke is unworthy, but soon realizes that Kripke is doing a better job. He takes advantage of the situation by blaming Sheldon’s excessive sex life for his success. Howard proves that he cannot handle money, prompting Bernadette to revoke his power of attorney.

Rerun of “The Big Bang Theory” Episode “Welcome to the Thunderdome” Available Online on Pro7-Mediathek ProSieben and on TV

For those unable to watch “The Big Bang Theory” today, on June 8, 2024, at 3:25 PM, tune in to the Pro7-Mediathek. It offers numerous TV segments as video on demand for streaming, especially after the TV broadcast. A rerun on TV is not scheduled on Pro7 for now, but the episode is usually available online after airing. However, this may not apply to all shows.

“The Big Bang Theory”: Cast and Information at a Glance

Featuring: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, and John Ross Bowie

Date: June 8, 2024

Channel: Pro7

Episode: 14 / Season 6 (“Welcome to the Thunderdome”)

Genre: Sitcom

Rating: Suitable for ages 6 and above

Production Year: 2012

Duration: 25 minutes (From 3:25 to 3:50 PM)

In HD: Yes

