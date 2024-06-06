the-best-films-to-see-this-june

The Top Films You Must Watch This June

As we enter the month of June, the world of cinema is buzzing with excitement over a lineup of captivating films set to hit the big screen. From indie gems to thought-provoking dramas, here are the top films that you simply cannot miss this month.

I Used to Be Funny

Kicking off the month is “I Used to Be Funny,” the feature debut from Canadian filmmaker Ally Pankiw. The film follows Sam, a young comedian grappling with the aftermath of a traumatic experience. Through clever use of flashbacks, the audience is taken on a journey of self-discovery alongside Sam, portrayed brilliantly by Rachel Sennott. With stellar performances and a poignant narrative, this indie sad-com is a must-watch for film enthusiasts.

Green Border

Next up is “Green Border,” a powerful film by acclaimed filmmaker Agnieszka Holland. Inspired by real-life events, the movie sheds light on the harrowing experiences of refugees fleeing conflict zones. Through the lens of a therapist drawn into activism, the film delivers a compelling narrative that challenges viewers to confront the harsh realities faced by displaced individuals. “Green Border” is a poignant reminder of the importance of compassion and empathy in a world plagued by border crises.

Kinds of Kindness

Yorgos Lanthimos returns with “Kinds of Kindness,” a daring anthology film that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. Featuring an ensemble cast including Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, and Margaret Qualley, the film weaves together a series of macabre tales that delve into the darker aspects of human nature. With Lanthimos’ signature style and provocative themes, “Kinds of Kindness” promises to be a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Áma Gloria

“Áma Gloria” offers a heartfelt exploration of love and loss through the eyes of a young girl and her devoted nanny. Director Marie Amachoukeli crafts a touching narrative that celebrates the bond between Cléo and Gloria, two souls connected by tragedy and resilience. As they navigate the complexities of separation, the film poignantly captures the essence of human connection and the enduring power of friendship.

Fancy Dance

Closing out the month is “Fancy Dance,” a compelling drama that shines a spotlight on the plight of indigenous communities. Director Erica Tremblay delivers a poignant story centered around Roki, a teenager grappling with the disappearance of her mother. Through Roki’s journey of self-discovery and resilience, the film confronts issues of identity, loss, and cultural heritage with nuance and sensitivity. “Fancy Dance” is a testament to the resilience of indigenous voices and the enduring power of storytelling on the big screen.

As June unfolds, these captivating films promise to offer audiences a diverse range of cinematic experiences that will linger long after the credits roll. Get ready to be enthralled, moved, and inspired by the magic of storytelling brought to life on the silver screen.