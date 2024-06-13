the-best-2024-summer-hats-for-chic-sun-protection

Summer is the perfect time to show off your chic style while protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful rays. As New York-based dermatologist Diane Madfes points out, the sun can do a lot of damage to your skin beyond just causing cancer. It can lead to brown spots, wrinkles, and collagen loss. That’s why it’s essential to take sun protection seriously by wearing hats, applying sunscreen regularly, and opting for protective clothing.

When it comes to hats, there are plenty of stylish options to choose from that can elevate your summer look. Straw hats, like the Lack of Color Raffia Cruiser worn by Kylie Jenner, are effortless and sustainable. Made from durable raffia palm fibers, these hats are lightweight and versatile, making them the perfect summer accessory.

For maximum sun protection, wide-brimmed hats are a smart choice. Hats like the one worn by Halle Berry in Cabo offer ample shade for your face, neck, and shoulders thanks to their generous brim length. Whether you prefer a structured hat or a more relaxed floppy style, opting for a wide-brimmed hat with at least a 5-inch brim can keep you sun-safe while adding a touch of glamour to your beach ensemble.

Cowboy hats have also made a comeback in recent years, thanks in part to the influence of pop culture icons like Beyoncé. Emily Ratajkowski rocked a straw cowboy hat at the beach, proving that this classic style is still on-trend and perfect for adding a touch of Western flair to your summer look.

Baseball caps are another timeless accessory that offers both style and sun protection. Originating in the 1860s as a way to shield players’ eyes from the sun, baseball caps have since become a fashion staple embraced by people of all ages and backgrounds. Kendall Jenner paired a red Polo baseball hat with a black thong bikini, showing that these sporty toppers can be effortlessly chic when styled with swimwear.

Finally, bucket hats continue to be a cool-kid favorite, with Justin and Hailey Bieber sporting them in various colors and prints. Whether you opt for a classic bucket hat or a more modern terry cloth version like Hailey, this ’90s essential adds a touch of retro charm to any summer outfit.

In conclusion, hats are not only a stylish accessory but also a crucial tool for protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful effects. By choosing the right hat for your summer adventures, you can stay safe, chic, and sunburn-free all season long.