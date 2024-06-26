The popular culinary FX dramedy, The Bear, is set to release its highly anticipated Season 3 early on Hulu and FX. The new season will premiere on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, three hours ahead of schedule. Fans can catch the entire third season on Hulu, or on Disney+ if subscribed to the Disney-Hulu bundle.

The cast of The Bear, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will return for Season 3. Additionally, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson will be part of the cast. Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon will reprise their recurring roles in the upcoming season. A notable highlight of Season 3 is Ayo Edebiri making her directorial debut in Episode 6, titled “Napkins,” which will focus on the character Tina.

The episode release schedule for The Bear Season 3 will follow the format of dropping all 10 episodes at once on Hulu. Some of the episode titles include ‘Tomorrow,’ ‘Next,’ ‘Doors,’ ‘Violet,’ ‘Children,’ ‘Napkins,’ ‘Legacy,’ ‘Ice Chips,’ ‘Apologies,’ and ‘Forever.’ While The Bear is an FX show, it can only be streamed on Hulu, the exclusive streaming platform for all FX shows.

FX recently had a marathon of The Bear Season 1 and 2 in anticipation of the Season 3 premiere, but there is no confirmed air date for the new season on the FX channel. Viewers are encouraged to watch The Bear on Hulu, which offers a free trial for new subscribers, or on Disney+ as part of the Hulu and Disney+ bundle. Get ready to dive back into the world of The Bear and enjoy the culinary adventures of the beloved kitchen staff.