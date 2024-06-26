The highly anticipated third season of The Bear is set to premiere earlier than expected, causing a scheduling shake-up for fans. The hit FX drama follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto and his kitchen staff as they navigate the challenges of opening a new restaurant in Chicago. The new season will delve deeper into Carmy’s personal life and the pressures he faces both in and out of the kitchen.

Last season, viewers saw Carmy’s relationship with childhood friend Claire put to the test as they struggled to find time for each other amidst the grand reopening of the restaurant. Cousin Richie also played a significant role in the storyline, coming into his own and adding to the drama.

The upcoming season will pick up where the season two finale left off, with The Bear’s opening being a huge success but Carmy finding himself locked in the refrigerator and overwhelmed by his responsibilities. Fans can expect all 10 episodes of the new season to drop on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ this Thursday, June 27.

For viewers in the US, the episodes will be available a day earlier on FX on Hulu, with a scheduled release time of 9pm ET on Wednesday, June 26. This means that US fans will have a head start on watching the new season, so others should be cautious of spoilers. UK fans, on the other hand, will have to wait until Thursday to catch the new episodes on Disney+.

As fans eagerly await the new season, it’s important to note that viewers in most of Europe will be able to watch the episodes an hour after the UK release time, at 9am on Thursday. With the premiere just around the corner, excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling and dramatic new season of The Bear.