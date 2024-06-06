The Acolyte Cast and Creator Discuss New ‘Star Wars’ Series

Star Wars fans have something new to look forward to with the upcoming Disney+ series, “Star Wars: The Acolyte.” This exciting addition to the Star Wars universe promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey set 100 years before the prequels.

Amandla Stenberg takes on the title role in “The Acolyte,” portraying a character caught in the midst of a murder mystery that unveils shocking truths about the Jedi Order. Stenberg’s character, Osha, is a former Jedi who embarks on a quest to unravel the mysteries surrounding her long-lost sister, a deadly force targeting Jedi across the galaxy.

Joining Stenberg is Lee Jung-jae, who plays her Jedi trainer and imparts wisdom and guidance as they navigate the treacherous waters of betrayal and deception. The cast and crew are thrilled to be part of the iconic Star Wars franchise and bring a fresh perspective to the beloved saga.

Creator Leslye Headland delves deep into the history of the Jedi Order, exploring the events that ultimately led to their downfall. Set against the backdrop of a galaxy in turmoil, “The Acolyte” promises to deliver a gripping narrative that challenges viewers to question loyalties and uncover hidden truths.

With its intriguing premise and compelling storyline, “Star Wars: The Acolyte” is set to captivate audiences when it premieres on Disney+ on June 4. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure that will redefine the boundaries of the Force and uncover the secrets of the past.

Don’t miss out on this exciting new chapter in the Star Wars saga. Mark your calendars for the premiere of “The Acolyte” and prepare to be transported to a galaxy far, far away.

