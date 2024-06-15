Looking for some binge-worthy shows to keep you entertained this weekend? Look no further as our critics have hand-picked the 20 hottest new releases on streaming services just for you. From deep dives into the lives of fashion moguls to heartwarming stories of adoption, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For those who love a good drama, “Queenie” is a must-watch. This sharp, honest, and humorous series follows the life of a young woman dealing with a breakup by throwing herself into casual dating and drinking. The unfiltered narration and compelling performances make this show a standout.

If you’re a fan of historical dramas, “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” is a fascinating miniseries that explores the rise of the iconic fashion designer. The period detail and mesmerizing performance by Daniel Bruhl make this show a captivating watch.

For a mix of comedy and drama, “Hit Man” is a delightful series about an academic masquerading as an assassin. The quirky premise and engaging performances make this show a fun and entertaining watch.

If you’re a sci-fi fan, “Star Wars: The Acolyte” is a must-see spin-off series set 100 years before the movies. The mix of genres and strong performances by the cast make this show a thrilling addition to the Star Wars universe.

Looking for a touching story? “Lost Boys & Fairies” follows the journey of a gay couple navigating the adoption process. The emotional depth and heartfelt performances make this show a powerful and moving watch.

These are just a few of the top shows available for streaming this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, comedy, or sci-fi, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and start binge-watching your new favorite show today!