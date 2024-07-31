The 1975, a popular band, is facing a lawsuit for their support of the LGBT community at a festival in Kuala Lumpur. The organisers of the Good Vibes Festival are seeking £1.9m in compensation from the band for violating performance rules. In Malaysia, same-sex acts are illegal and can result in a 20-year prison sentence.

During their performance, the band’s frontman, Matty Healy, kissed a fellow band member and delivered a speech that included swear words. The festival has strict rules against talking about politics and religion, as well as against swearing, smoking, or drinking on stage. The organisers claim that the band was aware of these rules but chose to ignore them.

The lawsuit accuses The 1975 of intentionally trying to cause offense and breach the festival’s regulations. It is alleged that the band deliberately brought a bottle of wine on stage to allow Matty Healy, who was briefly romantically linked to Taylor Swift, easy access to it. The festival was cancelled the day after the band’s performance, with the Malaysian communications ministry taking a firm stance against anyone who challenges the country’s laws.

This incident has sparked a debate about the rights of the LGBT community and the importance of respecting local laws and regulations when performing in foreign countries. It serves as a reminder that artists have a responsibility to be aware of and adhere to the rules and customs of the places where they perform. It also highlights the need for open dialogue and understanding between different cultures and communities.