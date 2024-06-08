Thaila Ayala Embraces Second-Hand Decor for Children’s Rooms: “Love that Became Trend”

Thaila Ayala, a well-known actress, has opened up about the unique decorations in her children’s rooms, showcasing her love for second-hand pieces. In a series of Instagram Stories, Thaila revealed that she enjoys visiting antique fairs and shops to find rare and interesting items for her home.

“I love that second-hand has become trendy,” Thaila shared with her followers. She explained that she appreciates the benefits of purchasing pre-loved clothing and objects for her family’s home in Rio de Janeiro. Thaila expressed her passion for second-hand items, highlighting the importance of sustainable fashion practices.

From vintage lighting fixtures to antique drawer handles, Thaila has carefully curated the decor in her children’s rooms with pieces she has found at antique markets. She shared that she loves the idea of breathing new life into old items and creating a unique and personalized space for her kids.

Thaila Ayala’s commitment to incorporating second-hand decor into her home reflects a growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly living. By embracing the charm and character of vintage pieces, Thaila has created a warm and inviting environment for her family.

Check out the photos of the rooms decorated by Thaila Ayala below: