Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly recently took a break and gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her vacation. She posted pictures of herself in a white swimsuit enjoying the sunny weather with her pets. Tess also shared images of delicious food and different spots from her getaway. Her followers flooded the comments section with compliments, praising her stunning looks and the picturesque vacation scenes.

In addition to her vacation posts, Tess also paid tribute to her former co-host, Bruce Forsyth, as Strictly Come Dancing celebrated two decades since its first episode. Tess reminisced about her time on the show with Bruce and expressed gratitude for being part of such a joyful and magical experience. She also acknowledged her current co-host, Claudia Winkleman, and the global success of the show.

The post received heartfelt responses from Claudia and other friends in the industry, showing the camaraderie and support among the Strictly Come Dancing family. Tess’s fans were delighted to see her enjoying a well-deserved break and reminiscing about her time on the popular dance show.

Tess Daly’s social media updates not only showcase her glamorous lifestyle but also highlight the bond she shares with her furry companions and colleagues. As a beloved TV personality, Tess continues to captivate audiences both on and off the dance floor, leaving a lasting impression with her grace and charm. Her vacation photos and heartfelt tributes resonate with fans who appreciate her authenticity and warmth in the spotlight.