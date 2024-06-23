The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of beloved actor and comedian Terry Joyce, known for his roles in Byker Grove, Hebburn, and Spender. Terry’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and friends who remember him fondly for his talent and humor.

Terry’s career spanned various television shows, including Byker Grove, where he played Gerry in the 1990s, as well as appearances in Super Gran and Spender. His work on the fire brigade drama Steel River Blues and the sitcom Hebburn showcased his versatility as an actor.

While details surrounding Terry’s death have not been made public, the news of his passing on Saturday has deeply impacted those who knew and worked with him. Tributes on social media platforms reflect the admiration and respect many held for Terry, highlighting his comedic prowess and genuine personality.

Radio host Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough remembered Terry as a “lovely lad and a fabulous comedian,” emphasizing his significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Fellow comedian Sue Sweeney also expressed her sadness, describing Terry as a man with incredible humor who brought joy to those around him.

Various individuals shared their memories of Terry, recounting his humor, kindness, and storytelling abilities. Comedian Gary Marshall fondly recalled working with Terry in the 90s and the laughter they shared, while others praised Terry for his presence in the comedy club scene and his genuine nature.

As the tributes continue to pour in for Terry Joyce, it is evident that his legacy as a talented performer and a kind-hearted individual will endure in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. The entertainment world has lost a true talent, but Terry’s memory will live on through his work and the impact he had on those around him.