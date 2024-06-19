Teri Hatcher, known for her role on Desperate Housewives, recently opened up about her decision to quit dating and focus on living a fulfilling life. The 59-year-old actress revealed that she was kicked off the dating app Hinge after not responding to inappropriate messages and others doubting her identity. Despite this setback, Hatcher shared that she has given up on actively searching for love but remains open to the idea of a special person coming into her life.

In addition to discussing her love life, Hatcher also talked about her upcoming projects, including her role in the Lifetime movie “The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story.” The film explores a true-crime story from 1970s Kansas, where Ruth Finley was stalked by a mysterious figure known as “The Poet” during the same time the BTK Killer was active in the area. Hatcher expressed excitement about portraying a real-life person for the first time and delving into the psychological aspects of the story.

Furthermore, Hatcher shared details about her return to voice acting in the Apple TV+ animated series WondLa, based on the children’s sci-fi book series by Tony DiTerlizzi. She highlighted the themes of family and survival in the show, which resonated with her as an only child who has found family among her friends. Additionally, Hatcher mentioned her 26-year-old daughter, Emerson, with whom she is working on a project that combines a reality competition show with scripted elements.

As Hatcher continues to explore new opportunities in her career and personal life, she remains focused on living a full and meaningful life. Despite the challenges she has faced in dating and navigating the entertainment industry, Hatcher’s dedication to her craft and her relationships shines through in her upcoming projects and collaborations. Fans can look forward to seeing her in “The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story” on June 29 and in WondLa premiering on June 28 on Apple TV+.