Teresa Giudice, known for her rule of never bringing up children, found herself defending her husband Luis Ruelas after he made controversial comments about Margaret Josephs’ family during the season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Ruelas expressed his wishes for suffering upon Josephs’ family, including her adult son, who is not in the public eye. This comment shocked Josephs and even Giudice’s closest allies, with Dolores Catania expressing her disapproval of Ruelas’ words.

Despite the backlash, Giudice stood by her husband’s comments, stating that her own children have suffered in the past. She defended Ruelas by claiming that people make mistakes and that he did not mean to say those things. Eventually, Ruelas issued an apology on Instagram, expressing regret for his actions and acknowledging that he was wrong.

The drama continued in the season 14 finale, with various cast members getting into heated confrontations. Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral engaged in a physical fight, Melissa Gorga clashed with Teresa Giudice, and tensions rose between Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda. The episode was filled with explosive moments and arguments, highlighting the deep-rooted conflicts within the group.

As tensions escalated, some cast members, like Jennifer Fessler, decided to walk out of the chaotic gathering, unable to handle the drama any longer. The interactions between the cast members revealed underlying tensions and unresolved issues that contributed to the overall toxic atmosphere of the group.

Despite attempts to reconcile and mend friendships, the cast ultimately came to the realization that there was no path forward as a group. The failed meeting left the cast members feeling defeated and mourning the loss of their once close-knit bond. The episode ended on a somber note, signaling the end of an era for the current cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The explosive season 14 finale showcased the intense drama and conflicts that have plagued the cast, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As the series moves forward, it remains to be seen how the relationships and dynamics among the cast members will evolve. The episode served as a stark reminder of the challenges and complexities that come with maintaining friendships in the world of reality television.