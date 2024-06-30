The NASCAR Xfinity Series is revving up for an exciting race at Nashville Superspeedway today for the Tennessee Lottery 250. This event marks the 17th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season and promises 250 miles of thrilling action from some of NASCAR’s top drivers.

The tri-oval track in Lebanon, Tennessee, where the race will take place, is 1.33 miles long. A total of 39 drivers will be competing in the Tennessee Lottery 250, including last year’s winner, AJ Allmendinger. Fans are gearing up for an intense competition that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats.

For those looking to catch all the racing excitement from the Tennessee Lottery 250, there are a few options available. The race will be broadcast live on the USA Network. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series event by subscribing to live TV streaming services like Sling TV or FuboTV.

Sling TV is currently offering a great deal that gives new subscribers 50% off their first month. This discount brings the cost of the Blue package with USA down to just $22.50, while the comprehensive Orange + Blue package is available for $30. Additionally, Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, allowing you to capture all the action of the Tennessee Lottery 250 even if you’re not able to watch it live.

Alternatively, FuboTV offers a sports-focused live TV streaming service that includes coverage of all NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024. The Pro plan provides access to over 200 channels, including USA, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. While a Fubo subscription typically costs $79.99 per month, the service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. This gives fans the opportunity to watch the Tennessee Lottery 250 at no cost.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). Practice sessions will begin at 12 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying sessions at 12:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to the live broadcast of the race on the USA Network to catch all the adrenaline-pumping action.

As fans gear up for the Tennessee Lottery 250, excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling event filled with intense competition and heart-stopping moments. Whether you choose to watch the race on Sling TV, FuboTV, or through cable, one thing is for sure – the Tennessee Lottery 250 is a can’t-miss event for NASCAR enthusiasts everywhere.