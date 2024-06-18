Ted Danson came to the rescue of his friend Woody Harrelson after a motorcycle accident on their way to record a podcast. Harrelson shared that he collided with a Tesla while passing it on his motorcycle, which threw him onto the car’s hood. Thankfully, he was wearing a helmet and avoided any serious head injuries.

Despite suffering a wound on his wrist, Danson, who once played a doctor on a soap opera, helped clean and dress Harrelson’s injury when they arrived at the studio. This caused a delay in the start of their interview with Conan O’Brien. Harrelson joked about Danson’s dual role as a doctor and lawyer, suggesting they could sue the driver of the Tesla.

During the interview, Danson expressed his concern for his friend’s safety and how the accident could have been much worse. The two actors were promoting their new podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name With Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes), which features them reminiscing about their time on the sitcom Cheers.

Despite the accident, Harrelson expressed his gratitude for Danson’s care and their enduring friendship, highlighting the best part of doing the podcast as an excuse to spend time with Ted. Danson, who recently reunited with his Cheers co-stars at the Emmys, hinted at the possibility of another reunion in the future.

In a recent interview, Danson mentioned that he had seen his former co-stars and there might be something in the works for a reunion. However, he was clear that working together onscreen might not be feasible due to the age of the cast members. The Cheers reunion at the Emmys was a fun experience for Danson and his co-stars, including Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt.

The incident with Harrelson’s motorcycle accident brought the two friends even closer together, highlighting the bond they share both on and off screen. Despite the minor setback, they were able to continue with their podcast interviews and share their experiences with their fans.