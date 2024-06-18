The U.S. team’s uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics were unveiled by Ralph Lauren, the official designer for Team USA. These uniforms, which will be worn by athletes during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, have been inspired by the vibrant city of Paris and the rich history of Olympic and Paralympic sports. The collection features a patriotic color palette of red, white, and blue, reflecting a strong sense of national pride.

The Opening Ceremony uniform is described as a modern take on a tailored look, including a single-breasted wool blazer with red and white tipping, a striped oxford shirt, tapered jeans, and classic suede buck shoes. On the other hand, the Closing Ceremony uniform features a sporty moto-style jacket paired with white denim and a Polo shirt crafted with flat-knit technology to minimize fabric waste.

The uniforms were showcased by a diverse group of athletes including swimmers, gymnasts, BMX racers, surfers, track and field athletes, volleyball players, sailors, fencers, breakdancers, skateboarders, and triathletes. These outfits have been proudly manufactured in the United States, maintaining a strong sense of national identity.

According to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland, Ralph Lauren’s designs not only capture American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA. This iconic apparel serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both the athletes and the millions of fans who will be cheering them on during the games.

This marks the ninth time that Polo Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team, emphasizing the enduring partnership between the brand and American athletes. Ralph Lauren’s Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, David Lauren, expressed his pride in defining the look of the American delegation for such a prestigious event, highlighting the brand’s longstanding commitment to style and sport.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, fans around the world can look forward to witnessing the collision of fashion and sport on a global stage. The games will be held from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8. Viewers can catch all the action on NBC channels and stream it on Peacock, offering an exciting opportunity to support and celebrate Team USA on their journey to success.