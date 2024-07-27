Team USA has made a stylish entrance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, thanks to their partnership with Ralph Lauren. Since 2008, Ralph Lauren has been working with the country’s sports teams, providing them with fashionable outfits that exude American pride.

This year, athletes like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Simone Biles were seen sporting navy blue blazers with white and red stripes on the edges. The athletes arrived in Paris in a grand fashion, sailing on a boat while chanting “USA! USA! USA!” as they passed by iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower along the Seine river.

Ralph Lauren shared a video giving a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the athletes felt when trying on their outfits for the first time. The video featured inspiring words from athletes like Daryl Homer, Jagger Eaton, Ciaka Ogbou, and many more, expressing their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to represent their country in such stylish attire.

In their social media posts, the Polo Team expressed their honor in designing the uniforms worn during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. They emphasized the values of quality, integrity, and optimism that they strive to inspire through their designs.

On their website, Ralph Lauren highlighted the bold and dynamic energy of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which inspired them to create sporty graphics, bold color-blocking, and classic stripes in America’s signature colors of red, white, and blue. These designs reflect the spirit of the Olympics and the pride of representing the United States on the world stage.

As the games kick off on July 26, fans can expect to see Team USA athletes making fashion statements both on and off the field for the next 19 days. It’s not just about the competition, but also about the camaraderie, sportsmanship, and national pride that these athletes embody as they compete against the best in the world.

The partnership between Team USA and Ralph Lauren goes beyond just clothing – it represents a shared commitment to excellence, style, and the values that define American sportsmanship. As the athletes showcase their talents and represent their country with pride, they are also showcasing the best of American fashion and design to a global audience.