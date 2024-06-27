Taylor Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” has inspired actress Lupita Nyong’o in more ways than one. During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Nyong’o shared a heartfelt story about how the song helped her during a difficult time in her life. While working on Star Wars in London, Nyong’o was struggling with self-doubt and feeling depressed. Her best friend played “Shake It Off” for her, and the upbeat song lifted her spirits as they danced together. Years later, Nyong’o was able to use the song in her film Little Monsters by sharing her personal story with Taylor Swift and convincing her to clear the rights.

Nyong’o expressed her gratitude to Swift for allowing her to use the song in the film, even though she hadn’t heard directly from the pop star. The actress publicly thanked Swift and hoped that she would see the movie and appreciate how Nyong’o took care of her song. Nyong’o’s willingness to share her vulnerable moment and connect with Swift on a personal level highlights the power of music to uplift and inspire.

Despite their shared connection through “Shake It Off,” Nyong’o and Swift differ in their feelings towards cats. While Swift is known for her love of felines and owns three cats, Nyong’o initially had a fear of cats that almost kept her from accepting a role in A Quiet Place: Day One. Nyong’o had to overcome her fear of cats before filming, but she ultimately embraced the experience and even drew inspiration from it for her red carpet look at the film’s premiere.

Nyong’o’s Prada jumpsuit with a black satin miniskirt and geometric train was inspired by her newfound appreciation for cats, symbolizing her journey from fear to acceptance. The actress’s openness about her fear and willingness to confront it for the sake of her role demonstrates her dedication to her craft and her ability to overcome challenges.

A Quiet Place: Day One, featuring Nyong’o alongside Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Eliane Umuhire, is set to hit theaters on June 28. Nyong’o’s personal connection to the film and her journey to overcome her fear of cats add depth to her performance and showcase her growth both on and off the screen. Through her story, Nyong’o reminds us of the transformative power of music, the importance of facing our fears, and the impact of personal connections in the entertainment industry.