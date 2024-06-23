Hollywood celebrities were spotted at Taylor Swift’s second London show at Wembley Stadium. Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Grant, and even Taylor’s footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the A-list stars in attendance.

Travis Kelce and his family were seen supporting Taylor for the second night in a row. Last night, Travis was all smiles as Taylor performed in a sequin bodysuit, fishnet tights, and silver boots. He was captured flashing a huge smile while watching his girlfriend dazzle the UK crowds with her hit songs.

Taylor’s setlist included tracks like Cruel Summer, 22, and Lavender Haze. She wrapped up her performance with the song Karma, tweaking the lyrics to mention her boyfriend Travis who plays for the Chiefs. The atmosphere was electric as Taylor entertained the 89,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, posed for a selfie with Taylor at the concert. The royal family was seen enjoying the show, with Prince William even showing off his dad dancing skills. The Instagram post shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked Taylor for a great evening.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also among the attendees at the concert. Zara wore a gold sequin jacket while Mike chose a pink short-sleeve shirt and trousers for the event. The couple seemed to have a great time at the show.

Taylor expressed her excitement about performing in London, calling it the most exhilarating city in the world. The Friday night concert was the first of three sold-out dates at Wembley, with Taylor set to return in August for another five performances.

The concert was also attended by Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria. Sir Keir took to social media to share his excitement about the event, calling it a ‘Swift’ campaign pitstop.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s second Wembley show was a star-studded affair with A-list celebrities and royalty coming together to enjoy the pop star’s electrifying performance. Fans can look forward to more exciting shows from Taylor as she continues her tour in London.