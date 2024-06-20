Taylor Swift’s fans had a good laugh when they saw her smile drop during a recent Eras Tour performance. In a video shared on social media, Taylor Swift appeared to momentarily forget where she was, lost in the joy of the moment before quickly snapping back to attention, as if she had a serious job to do (which she did – finishing the show).

During The Tortured Poets Department era, as the song “Fortnight” transitioned into “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”, a fan near the stage captured a clip of Taylor Swift. In the video, one of her dancers, dressed as a nurse, helped her put on a jacket over her dress. Taylor smiled as she put on the jacket, but her expression quickly turned serious as she took her microphone, giving a deadpan stare to the camera before getting back into character.

Fans couldn’t help but find the moment hilarious. One fan shared the clip with the caption “please the way her smile drops when she remembers to stay in character 😭,” while others chimed in with their own reactions. Some fans couldn’t stop laughing, while others joked about Taylor’s quick change in expressions. One fan even quoted lyrics from “Fortnight” before expressing their love for Taylor.

Many fans called Taylor a “theater kid” and found her antics on stage to be hilarious. Some even compared her to a robot, noting how she seamlessly transitioned back into character after her brief moment of forgetfulness.

This fun moment with Taylor Swift on stage added another layer of excitement for fans attending the Eras Tour. It goes to show that even during a high-energy performance, Taylor can still bring some lighthearted humor to the show. Fans were thrilled by her ability to stay in character and deliver a memorable performance.

In addition to her entertaining stage presence, Taylor Swift’s fans have also shown incredible support and kindness. Recently, fans worked together to ensure that a 14-year-old with a brain tumor could attend the Eras Tour after her tickets were revoked. This heartwarming story highlights the strong connection between Taylor Swift and her dedicated fan base, who go above and beyond to support each other and spread positivity.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s fans had a good laugh at her smile dropping moment during the Eras Tour, showcasing the bond between the singer and her supporters. It’s moments like these that make live performances special and memorable for both the artist and the audience.