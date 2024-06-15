Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland, have left a lasting impact on both the city and the entire country. The British Geological Survey reported that the seismic activity generated by the concerts could be felt up to nearly four miles away from the venue. Despite this, it was unlikely to have been felt by anyone other than those in the immediate vicinity.

The financial boost brought by Swift’s tour is expected to be massive, with an estimated £1 billion ($1.27 billion) set to be added to the British economy. Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium saw record-breaking attendance over the concert weekend, with fans dancing in time to the music at a peak of 160 beats per minute during songs like ‘…Ready For It?’ The BGS noted that this activity was equivalent to around 10-16 car batteries.

The concerts, which were completely sold out, broke attendance records each night, with the final night setting an all-time high attendance record for Scotland on Sunday. The city of Edinburgh capitalized on the influx of tourists by setting up an official Taylor Swift Fan Hub and promoting a “Taylored Taste Trail” featuring Swift-themed offerings from local businesses.

Overall, the concerts brought an estimated £77 million ($98 million) in economic benefits to the city of Edinburgh alone. City officials praised the behavior of the fans and highlighted the positive impact of the shows on both the local economy and the city’s global reputation as a tourist destination.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a massive global phenomenon, with 152 dates in 22 countries over 21 months. The tour has already broken records as the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, surpassing $1 billion in revenue in just eight months. With fifteen shows planned in the U.K., including multiple stops in Scotland, England, and Wales, Swift’s impact on the British economy and music industry is undeniable.