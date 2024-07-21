Rumors are swirling about Taylor Swift possibly joining the Deadpool & Wolverine universe. A new trailer dropped, showing a mysterious character that fans think could be Swift or Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively. The character is briefly shown with long blonde hair and a tight Deadpool suit.

Fans are speculating on social media about the possibility of Taylor Swift playing Lady Deadpool. Some are debating whether it could be Blake Lively instead. The trailer has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans who are eager to see who will portray this character.

There is some evidence to support the speculation, as Swift was seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game last fall with Reynolds, Lively, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy. Swift has been rumored to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time, with most speculation focused on the X-Men character, Dazzler.

Director Shawn Levy joked about the rumors in an interview, neither confirming nor denying Swift’s involvement in the movie. He found the casting rumors to be amusing and useful in keeping fans guessing about what’s real and what’s not.

Fans will have to wait until the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26 to see if Taylor Swift makes an appearance in the film. Until then, the speculation and excitement continue to build among fans. Stay tuned for more updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion, and more!