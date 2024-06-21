Taylor Swift has surprised her fans with new behind-the-scenes footage from her “Fortnight” music video, giving a glimpse into her creative process as a director. The video showcases Swift in action, explaining shots and adding Easter eggs on the spot.

One memorable moment from the footage shows Swift attempting a stunt that goes wrong, eliciting laughter from the singer. She describes the setting of the video as “The Tortured Poets Department,” a government building where poets’ behaviors and minds are studied.

In the video, Swift is seen teaching Post Malone how to use a typewriter for a scene in the music video. Malone is amazed by the typewriter and declares his intention to buy one immediately. The interaction between Swift and Malone on set is captured, with Swift directing Malone on how to make the scene more impactful.

Swift also reveals the thought process behind certain scenes in the video, such as a moment where she and Malone lay facing each other on a pile of papers on a highway. She emphasizes the importance of adding details and visual effects to enhance the overall experience for viewers.

Additionally, the video includes hidden messages, such as the word “Us” written on the back of a notebook, which may hint at Swift’s collaboration with Gracie Abrams on a song titled “Us.” The music video also features appearances from actors Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke, adding to the visual surprises for fans.

In a previous interview, Swift shared the meaning behind the lyrics of “Fortnight,” describing the album as a dramatic and artistic take on love and loss. She envisions the song taking place in an American town where the American Dream has not come true, leading to feelings of regret and longing.

Overall, Swift’s new behind-the-scenes footage offers fans a deeper understanding of the creative process behind the “Fortnight” music video and insight into the themes explored in the song. The video showcases Swift’s attention to detail and her dedication to creating a visually captivating experience for her audience.