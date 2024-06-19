Taylor Swift threw shade at Scooter Braun during her recent Eras Tour show in Cardiff. The 34-year-old singer performed a mashup of her songs “I Forgot That You Existed” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” which fans immediately connected to Braun. This connection is not surprising given their rocky history after Braun acquired Swift’s former label, Big Machine, and gained control of her master recordings.

Swift’s decision to blend these two songs on Braun’s birthday was seen as a deliberate move by fans, who took to social media to express their amusement and support for the singer. This comes after Swift had expressed her desire to re-record her first six albums in order to regain ownership of her music. Despite attempts to negotiate with Braun, Swift ultimately decided to take matters into her own hands and release new versions of her early works.

Braun, on the other hand, has disputed Swift’s claims about the situation, stating that he regrets how things unfolded between them. He maintains that there were factual errors in the way the story was portrayed and that he made efforts to resolve the issue amicably. Despite eventually selling off the catalog, the damage to his relationship with Swift had already been done.

Since embarking on her journey to re-record her old music, Swift has released four of the six early albums, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of Reputation and her debut album, Taylor Swift. The ongoing drama between Swift and Braun continues to captivate fans and industry insiders alike, shedding light on the complexities of the music industry and artist ownership. As Swift takes control of her narrative and her music, her fans remain loyal and supportive, eagerly awaiting what she has in store next.