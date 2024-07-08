During the Eras Tour show in Amsterdam, Taylor Swift surprised fans with a special mashup of her songs, including “Mary’s Song,” “So High School,” and “Everything Has Changed.” This performance caught the attention of many as she seemed to reference her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the show.

One of the standout moments was when Taylor sang the lyrics, “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89, I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky, oh, my, my, my,” from “Mary’s Song.” Fans quickly noticed that both Taylor and Travis were born in 1989, adding a special meaning to the song. Additionally, the number 87 in the lyrics corresponds to Travis’ jersey number, making the connection even more significant.

The lyrics of “So High School” have also sparked speculation among Swifties, with many believing that Taylor is subtly referencing her relationship with Travis. Lines like, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?” and “Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? / Then pull me to the backseat / No one’s ever had me, not like you,” have been interpreted as nods to their romance.

Fans of the couple are eagerly awaiting their one-year anniversary, which is approaching soon. Travis Kelce previously shared a humorous story on his podcast about trying to give Taylor a friendship bracelet backstage at one of her shows, only to miss the opportunity to meet her. However, fate brought them together, and they eventually started dating. Taylor even showed her support by attending one of Travis’ Chiefs games in September.

The connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continues to capture the hearts of fans, and their subtle references to each other in songs and public appearances only add to the romance. As they approach their anniversary, many are excited to see how their relationship continues to unfold.