Taylor Swift delighted fans during her recent Eras Tour show in Zurich, Switzerland, by dropping a subtle Easter egg on July 9th. The 34-year-old singer greeted the audience with a “Happy July 9th to those who celebrate” before treating them to a mashup of her songs “Last Kiss” and “Sad Beautiful Tragic” from her previous albums. “Last Kiss” is rumored to have been written about her past relationship with ex Joe Jonas, whom she famously dated in 2009.

In a recent interview, Taylor Swift shared that her songs are deeply personal and often reflect her own experiences and emotions. She emphasized the importance of storytelling in her music, stating that she includes details and the entire story in her lyrics to create a meaningful connection with her audience. Swift and Jonas, who are both 34 years old, have maintained a friendly relationship over the years, with Jonas even mentioning in a podcast that they are on good terms.

Fans have speculated that Swift’s song “Invisible String” may reference Joe Jonas, especially the line about sending presents to the boys who broke her heart. Despite some past drama, Swift has expressed that she has moved on and holds no grudges towards Jonas. In fact, she publicly supported Jonas’ estranged wife, Sophie Turner, during their divorce proceedings, offering them her New York apartment as a safe space.

Sophie Turner has spoken highly of Taylor Swift, calling her a hero for providing support and shelter during a difficult time. Sources have revealed that Swift and Turner have always had a mutual respect for each other and share a friendship that goes beyond their connections to Joe Jonas. Turner and Jonas share two daughters and are navigating their divorce with the support of friends like Taylor Swift.

On a more personal note, Taylor Swift has found love with Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The couple has been together for a year and recently enjoyed a night out with friends in London following Kelce’s surprise appearance on stage during one of Swift’s performances. Despite the rollercoaster of relationships and experiences, Taylor Swift continues to captivate audiences with her heartfelt music and genuine connections with those around her.