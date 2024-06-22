Taylor Swift recently paid a heartwarming tribute to Travis Kelce during her Eras Tour show in London, which Travis attended with his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and close friend Ross Travis. During her performance of “So High School,” Taylor mimicked one of Travis’ signature touchdown celebrations by pretending to draw back a bow and arrow like an archer. Travis’ reaction to this gesture was captured in a video where he was seen singing along to the song with a huge smile on his face.

This wasn’t the only reference to Travis in Taylor’s performance. Fans believe that the song “So High School” was inspired by their romance. Taylor and her backup dancers also did a rendition of the swag-surf, a move often done by Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs team when celebrating a win. Travis previously shared that this song was his favorite on the album, and he had a great time watching the show in Paris with Taylor’s friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

The love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began in July 2023 when Travis attended Taylor’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City. Travis, a huge fan of Taylor, had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was unable to do so due to Taylor’s pre-show rituals. After publicly recounting this moment, Travis invited Taylor to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, throwing the ball in her court to see if she would accept.

Their relationship progressed with Taylor joining Travis at games, spending time with his family, and even making appearances on TV together. They shared a romantic kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve and celebrated the Chiefs’ victory in the AFC Championship together. The couple’s relationship culminated in a celebratory kiss on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the Super Bowl.

Taylor and Travis’ love story is a heartwarming tale of two individuals from different worlds coming together and supporting each other through their respective careers. Their public displays of affection and mutual admiration have captured the hearts of fans around the world, showing that love knows no boundaries. As they continue to grow together, their bond only seems to strengthen, proving that true love can withstand any challenge that comes their way.