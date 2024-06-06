taylor-swift-once-screamed-but-daddy-i-love-him-to-her-father

Taylor Swift’s Teenage Tantrum Inspires Hit Song

A teenage Taylor Swift once actually screamed “But daddy, I love him!” to her father, Scott, years before penning the breakout track from “The Tortured Poets Department.”

In a resurfaced 2008 interview with PopSugar, the “Lover” songstress candidly recalled having an argument with her dad when he didn’t approve of who she was dating.

“This song, I wrote it right after my one epic teenage tantrum that I ever threw in my whole life,” she said while sharing the inspiration behind “Love Story” from her second album, “Fearless.”

“And I remember screaming something like ‘But daddy, I love him!’ and running out and storming into my room and slamming the door and then I sat down on the floor and wrote this song,” she added.

Nearly 16 years later, the Grammy-winning singer, now 34, released “TTPD” with the fan-favorite anthem. In the lyrics, Taylor describes having a forbidden love with a man who she has so much “chemistry” even though he’s rejected by her parents and the “people in town.”

After the track was released, many fans believed the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker was hinting at her short-lived fling with Matty Healy since she also sang about being a “wild child” to her “wild boy.”

“But Daddy I Love Him” is now a huge track on her 2024 album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swifties are convinced Taylor also references her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce when she later sings about her loved ones approving of her beau toward the end of the song.

“Now I’m dancing in my dress in the sun and / Even my daddy just loves him / I’m his lady, and oh my God / You should see your faces,” she sings.

She seemingly confirmed the fan speculation during her Eras Tour stop in Paris last month as she transitioned from “But Daddy I Love Him” into “So High School,” which is also presumed to be about the NFL star.

It’s rumored to be about the Grammy winner’s controversial relationship with Matty Healy. Some lyrics on the track are also presumed to be inspired by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In the song, the music icon sings about an exciting teenage romance while alluding to football and attending Kansas City Chiefs games. She also seemingly raved about Kelce, 34, on “The Alchemy.”

The couple took their romance public in September 2023 after privately dating for a few months.