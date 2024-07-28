Taylor Swift recently took to her Instagram Story to show her support for her friend, Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the upcoming film “Deadpool & Wolverine.” In her post, Swift humorously praised Reynolds for pouring his heart, soul, and magic into the film, calling it a “joy portal” and an “abs sandwich.” She even joked about Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids crashing a photo with her and Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds responded to Swift’s post with good humor, joking about Jackman’s reaction to the message. Jackman himself shared the post on his own Instagram Story, showing his love for Swift. Reynolds also mentioned the possibility of Swift making a cameo in the film, hinting that she could take over the role of Lady Deadpool.

In addition to Swift’s support, Lively also attended the premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine” to show her support for her husband. Reynolds expressed his gratitude for his wife’s support, praising her intelligence and humor.

It’s heartwarming to see celebrities supporting each other in their endeavors, whether it’s through social media posts, attending premieres, or simply sharing kind words. Swift, Reynolds, Jackman, and Lively’s friendship and camaraderie shine through in their interactions, reminding us of the importance of uplifting and encouraging one another in our pursuits.